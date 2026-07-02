How to pick the right rotisserie chicken

Rotisserie chicken has become a popular dinner staple for many American households amid rising food costs and a consumer shift toward protein-rich meals.

A new Consumer Reports analysis reviewed rotisserie chicken from 10 different grocery stores to help shoppers easily identify the best pick for any price and palate.

The latest analysis from Consumer Reports looked at rotisserie chicken from four national retailers and six regional grocers and evaluated each option based on the criteria of taste, nutrition and potential exposure to chemicals from plastic packaging.

Sam’s Club took the top spot in the Consumer Reports rankings for taste. Testers praised its moist texture, deep-roasted flavor and seasoning.

Sam’s Club was also among the most affordable options, priced at an average $4.98 per chicken.

Costco, Stop & Shop, Walmart, Whole Foods and Wegmans also ranked among the top performers, according to Consumer Reports.

Costco and BJ’s followed closely behind Sam’s Club when it comes to cost, with an average price of $4.99 per chicken for both brands.

Higher-end grocers like Whole Foods and Wegmans were priced higher at an average price of $8.99 and $9.99 per chicken, respectively.

Consumer Reports also noted potential concerns about chemicals linked to the plastic packaging that the chicken is sold in and recommended consumers reheat and store rotisserie chicken in a non-plastic container once they get it home.

“You really can’t go wrong with any of these chickens, but a few stood out as delicious enough to serve on their own, while others may be better suited for use in soups, stews, sandwiches, and salads,” the organization wrote.