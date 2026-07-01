Robert Williams III agrees to a contract extension with the Trail Blazers

Robert Williams III has agreed to a contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers that will keep him with the team through the 2028-29 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Williams, 28, averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game this season, becoming a key contributor off the bench for Portland, which made the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

The 6-foot-10 center averaged 17.1 minutes a game in 59 games, but he did not play in back-to-back games for the Blazers after struggling with knee injuries for the previous two seasons.

“Rob has proven to be one of the league’s most impactful defenders, bringing rim protection, rebounding and offensive feel and versatility to our frontcourt,” Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said in a statement released by the team. “His veteran presence off the court has helped establish a culture of tenacity, grit, and accountability with our young guys, and we are excited to have him continue to represent Rip City.”

It was the second move the Blazers made in as many days. On Monday, the team traded forwards Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Ja Morant.