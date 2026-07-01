6/30 Sports Brief

LeBron hits free agency: James not returning to Lakers, plans to play 24th season elsewhere

LeBron James will not be back with the Los Angeles Lakers and plans to play a record-extending 24th NBA season elsewhere. His decision is perhaps the biggest domino that will fall during the NBA’s offseason player movement window, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded by Milwaukee to Miami — one of James’ former stops. The Lakers released a statement Tuesday thanking James for his eight seasons with the club. James can begin talking officially to new clubs after 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, when the league’s free agent period opens. He will not be able to sign with a new team until July 6.

Kawhi Leonard going back to Toronto after Raptors make deal with Clippers, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the trade says Kawhi Leonard is headed back to the Toronto Raptors, after they struck a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers to reunite with the player who led their run to the 2019 NBA championship. The Raptors are sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and pick swap to the Clippers for Leonard, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade has not received the required league approval.

Mbappé scores twice to tie Messi for World Cup lead with 6 goals, France beats Sweden 3-0

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kylian Mbappé put France ahead with a brilliant crossover step in the 45th minute and added a second-half goal to break a World Cup knockout round scoring record, and Les Bleus beat Sweden 3-0 to set up a round of 16 match against Paraguay. Bradley Barcola added a 53rd-minute goal for France and Mbappé capped the scoring in the 74th minute for his third two-goal game in four matches. His six goals tied Argentina forward Lionel Messi for the tournament lead and gave him 18 in his World Cup career, one shy of Messi’s record.

Naomi Osaka shows off another fashion creation before reaching 3rd round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Osaka had a new look to show off before winning her second-round match at Wimbledon. Osaka, whose fashion reveals have become an event of their own at Grand Slam tournaments, wore a less elaborate outfit for her walk-on than the kimono she sported for her opening match on Monday. It still drew plenty of attention as she made the walk from the locker room to No. 2 Court, trailed by photographers and fans wanting to take their own photos. This all-white outfit featured a wide belt and a long train that trailed behind her, which the four-time major winner took off as she began warming up for her match against Anastasia Gasanova. She quickly dispatched her opponent 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Mercury’s Thomas says she has received online abuse following suspension for Caitlin Clark incident

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said she has received death threats and been called racial slurs in the aftermath of her one-game suspension after she made contact with her fist to Caitlin Clark’s throat in last week’s matchup against Indiana. Thomas also criticized WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for not doing more to protect the league’s players when she spoke with reporters on Tuesday at the team’s practice facility. The play happened with 6:52 left in the second quarter in a game against Clark’s Indiana Fever on Wednesday and was deemed to be a non-basketball act. The league gave Thomas a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty for it.

New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-85 to win the Commissioner’s Cup

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 26 points, Breanna Stewart added 25 and the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-85 to win the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday night. Las Vegas was missing four-time MVP A’ja Wilson, who tweaked her right ankle on Sunday in a win over Chicago. The Aces gave the Liberty all they could handle thanks to the stellar play of Jackie Young, who scored 25 of her 31 points in the second half.

Embattled QB Brendan Sorsby to become eligible for 2027 NFL draft after opting not to sue the league

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Sorsby is moving on to 2027. The NFL informed its teams that Sorsby, a quarterback banned by the NCAA for gambling, won’t pursue legal action against the league. Sorsby, who played for Indiana and Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech, had petitioned to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft. The NFL denied the petition, citing integrity concerns. Sorsby, now draft-eligible for 2027, can’t sign an NFL contract until then. The league won’t discipline him for known misconduct but may investigate further. Sorsby was declared ineligible by the NCAA after betting thousands on sports, including his own team while at Indiana.

Shohei Ohtani skipping pitching start Wednesday against Athletics to get extra rest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his scheduled pitching start Wednesday against the Athletics to get some extra rest, manager Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers are in the midst of playing 13 games in 13 days, and Roberts wanted to make sure that the Japanese sensation got a break. Ohtani is slated to pitch in San Diego on Friday. Roberts indicated that Ohtani will be the Dodgers designated hitter for the series finale against the A’s on Wednesday. Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA in 13 starts this season. The four-time MVP has 82 strikeouts and 24 walks in 79 2/3 innings this season.

Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras tossed for a 2nd straight game as benches clear against Nationals

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was ejected for a second straight game following a heated exchange with Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli. Cavalli struck out Contreras leading off the fourth inning, then yelled in Contreras’ direction. Contreras responded by approaching the mound, leading to both benches clearing. Contreras threw his helmet at Cavalli before being restrained by teammates. The dustup ended with multiple ejections, including Contreras and Boston interim manager Chad Tracy. This marks the first time in the Red Sox’s 126-year history that a player has been ejected in consecutive games.

US set for a round of 32 World Cup game with Bosnia-Herzegovina as knockout play begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. team spent Monday like millions of other interested followers of the World Cup. The players watched thrilling games from other venues that included a major upset with Germany falling to Paraguay, three games that went down to the wire and two nervy shootouts. Then the reality quickly set in that they would soon be back in the spotlight themselves. The U.S. has a round of 32 matchup against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday that will go a long way to determining how successful this World Cup will be.