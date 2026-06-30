Workers Can Use Paid Leave Oregon to Care for Loved Ones with Alzheimer’s

Salem, Ore. — During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, Paid Leave Oregon is reminding workers they may qualify for paid family leave when they need time away from work to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s and dementia affect thousands of Oregon families. About 79,000 Oregonians age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, and 188,000 family caregivers provide an estimated 291 million hours of unpaid care across the state each year.

“Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s means going to appointments, helping with daily needs, or stepping in when a care plan suddenly changes,” said Andrew R. Stolfi, director of the Oregon Employment Department. “Paid Leave Oregon helps ensure workers do not have to choose between a paycheck and being there for a loved one who needs care.”

Paid Leave Oregon provides paid time off for eligible workers who need to care for a family member with a serious health condition. Alzheimer’s disease is specifically named in Oregon’s administrative rules as an example of a condition that may involve permanent or long-term incapacity. Eligibility depends on the worker, the need for leave, and verification from a health care provider.

“Paid Leave Oregon recognizes that caregiving is not one-size-fits-all,” said Juan Serratos, director of Paid Leave Oregon. “For some families, care may mean taking full weeks away from work. For others, it may mean taking a day at a time for appointments, safety needs, or changes in care. As the disease progresses, care needs change. Paid Leave is designed to help eligible workers take the time they need when a serious health condition affects someone they love.”

Under Oregon’s rules, care can include physical assistance with basic medical, daily living, safety, or nutritional needs; transportation to a health care provider; comfort or reassurance; administrative tasks; or arranging changes in care.

Workers can take Paid Leave in full weeks or one day at a time, allowing Oregonians to tailor their leave to their loved one’s needs. Paid Leave Oregon’s definition of family member includes many relationships, including spouses and domestic partners, children, parents, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, and any person connected to the worker like a family member.

Workers who think they may need leave should inform their employer, gather documentation from a health care provider, and apply through Frances Online.

To learn more or apply, visit paidleave.oregon.gov.