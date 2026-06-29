Oregon marks five years of Fire Adapted Oregon and Response Ready Oregon

SALEM, ORE. – Five years after Senate Bill 762, Oregon is celebrating the progress and impact of Fire Adapted Oregon and Response Ready Oregon. These statewide programs, created by the Department of the State Fire Marshal, built a stronger foundation for wildfire risk reduction and response at a time when the state’s wildfire exposure continues to intensify.

Fire Adapted Oregon was created to help communities understand and reduce wildfire risk through education, defensible space, home hardening, grants, partnerships, and regional support. Over the past five years, the program trained 502 defensible space assessors from 94 agencies, completing 6,539 assessments across the state. Fire Adapted Oregon has advanced guidance on defensible space, including the importance of the first five feet around homes and structures, strengthened partnerships like the collaboration with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, and expanded statewide mitigation and home hardening investments through grants. Regional delivery across nine districts ensures support reaches communities where it is needed most and in a way that best reflects each community’s needs.

Response Ready Oregon was established to modernize and expand the fire service’s ability to respond quickly and effectively when wildfires ignite. The Engine Program delivered 76 new engines and tactical water tenders to local fire agencies, supported seasonal staffing, expanded the immediate response and pre‑positioning programs, and strengthened the three all-hazard incident management teams within the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System. Regional mobilization coordinators connect local chiefs to resources and support. These investments help firefighters stop fires while they are small, reducing loss and protecting communities.

Oregon’s wildfire exposure has increased significantly. The Rowena Fire in 2025 resulted in the loss of 56 homes, a trend consistent with the western U.S. The West has experienced a 246% increase in homes and structures destroyed by wildfire between 1999–2009 and 2010–2020, according to a study published in PNAS Nexus. Fire Adapted Oregon and Response Ready Oregon provide coordinated statewide systems that help communities prepare for these changing conditions and give fire agencies the tools they need to respond quickly and safely.

Over the next five years, Fire Adapted Oregon will strengthen home hardening grant programs, advance data collection and integration, and continue building strategies that support vulnerable communities and structure loss reduction. Response Ready Oregon will continue investments in staffing grants, immediate response, and pre‑positioning. Long-term and stable funding will be essential as wildfire seasons intensify. Planned improvements include modernizing the fire defense board system, enhancing technology and communications systems, developing emerging tools for situational awareness, and building additional agreements with other states to support surge capacity.

About the Department of the State Fire Marshal

Since 1917, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has been dedicated to protecting people, property, and the environment from fire and hazardous materials. The agency works with local fire agencies, communities, and other partners to strengthen fire prevention, preparedness, and response statewide. Please note: the Oregon State Fire Marshal is no longer an office after becoming an independent state agency in 2023.