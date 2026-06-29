Need to meet SNAP work rules? Free Oregon program helps people build skills and find jobs

More than half of participants who complete Oregon’s SNAP Employment and Training program are employed shortly afterward.

Salem, Ore. — More than half of SNAP participants who complete Oregon’s SNAP Employment and Training (STEP) program are employed shortly afterward, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Administration.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is highlighting the success of these services as more Oregonians seek support navigating federal changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work or activity rules.

“Employment and training services can help people achieve more than compliance with a requirement,” said Jessica Amaya Hoffman, Oregon SNAP Director. “They help people build skills, connect with employers and create opportunities that can support them long after they leave SNAP.”

Before connecting with WorkSource Oregon, Isla was facing uncertainty after becoming unemployed while caring for a family member. She had long dreamed of continuing her education but wasn’t sure how she would make it happen. Through the SNAP Employment and Training (STEP) program, she received support, guidance and resources that helped her move forward. Today, she is continuing her education and working toward her goal of starting her own business.

“It has always been a dream of mine to better myself and show my kids you can always go to school and educate yourself no matter the age,” said Isla. “My plans for the future are to have my own company and a great job of my choosing.”

Stories like Isla’s are common among participants in Oregon’s STEP program. According to USDA Food and Nutrition Administration data, 57% of Oregon STEP participants are employed shortly after completing the program, one of the highest rates in the nation.

The STEP program connects SNAP participants with free employment and training services through partnerships between ODHS, STEP providers, the Oregon Employment Department, local workforce development boards and other community organizations throughout Oregon.

Services may include:

Career coaching and employment planning

Resume development and interview preparation

Education and training opportunities

Job search assistance

Connections to local employers

Help addressing barriers that can make it hard to find work or complete training

Many participants use these services to gain new skills, complete training programs, increase earnings or enter a new field.

Federal changes to SNAP work rules have increased the number of Oregonians who may need to meet work or activity rules to maintain food benefits. Employment and training services can help participants meet those requirements while building skills that support long-term employment success.

ODHS is also encouraging people to contact the ODHS ABAWD team (1-833-947-1694 or [email protected]) if they have questions about SNAP work or activity rules. Some people may qualify for an exemption and not realize it. Others may benefit from employment and training services that can help them maintain benefits while working toward their career goals. ODHS provides the referral for people to access these supports.

Since January 2026, more than 25,600 people have lost benefits because they didn’t meet work or activity rules.

“If you think SNAP work or activity rules may apply to you, your best next step is to contact ODHS,” said Hoffman. “We can help you understand your options and connect you with services that support your goals.”

For more information about SNAP work rules and exemptions:

English: Oregon.gov/snapworkrules

Spanish: Oregon.gov/snapnormastrabajo

ODHS ABAWD Team:

For more information about SNAP benefits: