6/27 Sports Brief

Congo rallies to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan to seal place in the World Cup knockouts

ATLANTA (AP) — Congo has advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time by rallying to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan. The African nation was playing in soccer’s biggest tournament for only the second time in its history after a 52-year absence. Two second-half goals from Yoane Wissa and one from Fiston Mayele sealed the win and saw Congo join Cape Verde as another surprise qualifier for the round of 32. Uzbekistan led through Eldor Shomurodov’s first-half strike that looked set to end Congo’s hopes. But Sébastien Desabre’s team fought back after the break.

England beats Panama 2-0 on goals by Bellingham and Kane to win its World Cup group

EAST RUTHERFORD, N,.J. (AP) — Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored early in the second half, lifting England over Panama 2-0 and into what appears to be a more favorable bracket for the World Cup’s knockout phrase. Bellingham put the Three Lions ahead in the 62nd minute from Bukayo Saka’s corner kick. Held in bear hug by Jorge Gutiérrez at the top of the 6-yard box, Bellingham stuck out his left leg and stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera for his third World Cup goal, his second this year. Five minutes later, Kane became England’s record World Cup scorer with his 11th goal, one more than Gary Lineker.

Russell beats Ferraris to F1 pole in Austria despite yellow flag controversy

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix has ended in controversy after Mercedes’ George Russell was credited with pole position despite a yellow flag for a dramatic crash by Max Verstappen. Russell sped through the final two corners seconds after Verstappen went spinning off the track toward the barrier. That caused a yellow flag which means drivers must slow down. Until then Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were set to end Mercedes’ run of pole positions in each grand prix this season. The stewards marked Russell’s lap as “no further investigation”.

Star power: Serena Williams commands spotlight ahead of her Wimbledon return

LONDON (AP) — Iga Swiatek is the defending champion. Aryna Sabalenka is the No. 1 women’s singles player. Serena Williams is the star, though, at Wimbledon. The 44-year-old Williams’ presence has been emanating throughout SW19 — the famous post code of Wimbledon — as she prepares to play her first singles match at the event in four years Tuesday when she faces No. 53 Maya Joint in the first round. French Open champion Mirra Andreeva says she watched the Wimbledon draw closely because “I wouldn’t want to play against Serena.” Novak Djokovic says he told Serena her tennis comeback is “inspirational” and “epic.”

Hovland flips the script on Scheffler and takes the lead at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Viktor Hovland waited until the final hole to take the lead over Scottie Scheffler in the Travelers Championship. The Norwegian star was one shot behind until hitting a sand wedge to 6 feet on the 18th hole for a 64. Scheffler three-putted from 25 feet on the fringe and made bogey. Hovland has plenty of support at the TPC River Highlands from a contingent of jersey-wearing fans who were at the World Cup in Boston the day before. The next closest players to Hovland are five back. But he says Sunday could produce a low score by anyone.

White Sox chairman Reinsdorf officiates wedding of former Rookie of Year Kittle during game

CHICAGO (AP) — As the White Sox were slugging their way to a 22-1 victory over the Royals on Friday night, former player Ron Kittle was getting married in a ballpark suite with Chicago chairman Jerry Reinsdorf officiating. Kittle tied the knot with his girlfriend, Barbara, in Reinsdorf’s suite during Chicago’s 10-run third inning. The White Sox went on to score their most runs since a 22-13 victory at Boston in May 1970. Harold Baines and Greg Walker, Kittle’s teammates on the 1983 White Sox squad, and their spouses also attended the quick ceremony.

Pittsburgh is twin city after Penguins draft Markus Ruck in 2nd round after Liam in 1st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Born eight minutes earlier than his twin brother Liam, Marcus Ruck is fine with ceding NHL draft bragging rights. All that mattered to Ruck on Saturday was being selected with the 39th pick in the second round by Pittsburgh in following his brother, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Penguins a day earlier. Liam was projected to go first, and when the Penguins chose him, Markus began looking ahead to No. 39, Pittsburgh’s next turn to pick.

Stearns under added scrutiny after firing Mendoza as the last-place Mets look for a path forward

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Mendoza is out. Just like Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil. Last year’s New York Mets coaching staff, too. And maybe a few more quality players by the Aug. 3 trade deadline. In the past eight months, president of baseball operations David Stearns has remodeled the reeling Mets to a degree that probably would have seemed just about unthinkable on June 12, 2025. On that date, New York had the best record in the majors. But not much has gone right since. The latest big move came Friday, exactly halfway through a dismal season, when Mendoza was fired as manager of the underperforming Mets and replaced by former San Diego Padres skipper Andy Green, who was already working in the organization.

Ty Dillon ready for another Denny Hamlin showdown as NASCAR In-Season Challenge begins at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — For the second consecutive year, Ty Dillon will be an underdog against Denny Hamlin in the first round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Last year, Dillon beat Hamlin and kicked off a run to the final round of the five-race bracket-style tournament with $1 million at stake for the winner. There are 32 Cup Series drivers competing in 16 head-to-head matchups Sunday at Sonoma Raceway with the highest finisher advancing to the next round. Dillon is ranked 31st with a best finish of 12th this season, but the In-Season Challenge looms as another chance to garner headlines and unlikely fans.

Maple Leafs select Penn State forward Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick in NHL draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have selected Penn State forward Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 NHL draft pick. The 18-year-old McKenna is from Yukon’s capital of Whitehorse, has been a prolific scorer on both sides of the border, with McKenna’s selection validating the projections of the left winger being his age group’s top prospect more than two years ago. For Toronto, McKenna represents a major plank in the rebuilding process of a team suddenly in transition under new general manager John Chayka. Toronto finishe