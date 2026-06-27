Golden retriever retrieves live armadillo for screaming family

A golden retriever following his retrieving DNA was undoubtedly confused when he happily brought back a live armadillo to his screaming family.

Video obtained by Fox 4 News in Dallas-Fort Worth shows the dog, named Bingo, wagging his tail as he proudly shows off the armadillo in its mouth while all the humans around him freak out.

“Golden Retrievers: 10/10 for retrieving, 0/10 for situational awareness,” Fox 4 News writes in a Facebook post.

“Shoutout to Mom for using the ultimate weapon—loudly hitting a bucket—to finally get Bingo to drop it,” the post continues. “The armadillo ran off into the neighbor’s yard completely fine, but Mom’s nerves might take a few days to recover.”

Hopefully Bingo will stick to retrieving balls and toys in the future.