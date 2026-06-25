Free Summer Meals Available Through Camps and Other Summer Programs

Summer Nutrition Programs help ensure Oregon children have access to healthy meals while school is out

(Salem, Ore.) – Oregon children and teens age 18 and younger can receive free nutritious meals this summer not only at open community meal sites, but also through eligible camps, summer schools, and other enrolled summer programs across the state.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) help ensure children continue to have access to healthy meals during the summer months when school is not in session. These programs support children’s health and well-being while helping reduce childhood hunger. Many enrolled summer programs and camps offer free meals to eligible participants as part of these programs. A complete list of participating sites can be found on the ODE website.

Children are automatically eligible for free meals at eligible enrolled summer programs or camps if they:

Receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits;

Receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits;

Live in a household receiving Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits; or

Are in foster care.

Meals are available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age or disability.

Other children from families whose income is at or below the levels in the following table are also eligible for free meal benefits if enrolled in any of these programs.

2026 Child Nutrition Programs Income Eligibility Standards

Participants may qualify for reduced price meals if the household income falls at or below the limits on this chart.

Household Size Annual Monthly Twice Per

Month Every

Two Weeks Weekly 1 29,526 2,461 1,231 1,136 568 2 40,034 3,337 1,669 1,540 770 3 50,542 4,212 2,106 1,944 972 4 61,050 5,088 2,544 2,349 1,175 5 71,558 5,964 2,982 2,753 1,377 6 82,066 6,839 3,420 3,157 1,579 7 92,574 7,715 3,858 3,561 1,781 8 103,082 8,591 4,296 3,965 1,983 Each Additional

Family Member 10,508 876 438 405 203

If you have questions, please contact ODE Child Nutrition Programs at [email protected].

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email: [email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.