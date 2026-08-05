OnlyFans account promises only science with ‘unfiltered’ marmot content

This OnlyFans account is safe for work, unless your office has some sort of policy against photos of adorable rodents.

According to SFGate, a team of researchers in Colorado has launched an account with the site, which is known for its explicit content, to raise money for their work observing the yellow-bellied marmots.

Daniel Blumstein, who’s led the project since 2001, says that his team’s research has long been funded by the federal government through the National Science Foundation, but has been denied three times in attempting to renew its grant.

“After the third time, our program officer told my colleague … that they will never fund us because they think we have too much data,” Blumstein says. “I don’t even know how to parse that sentence. It’s nuts.”

Thus, OnlyMarms was born. Visitors to the site can leave tips on posts, which are said to contain “unfiltered yellow-bellied marmot content from the Rockies.”

“Sometimes I’m just posting the videos I think will get the most ‘aws,'” says first-year master’s student Emily Renke, who started the account. “But my favorite is when I find footage of a particular behavior and I can use that to educate people.”

OnlyMarms is also hosting Fat Marmot Week, which will allow subscribers to vote for chonkiest marmot of them all, à la Fat Bear Week.

Even with all the good-natured science education OnlyMarms provides, you may still have to explain to HR why you were visiting an OnlyFans site. So perhaps stick to perusing OnlyMarms on your personal time.