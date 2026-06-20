Sports Brief

Shinnecock Hills has a troubling history for 36-hole US Open leaders

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Wyndham Clark leads the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills with a four-shot advantage. However, history shows that no one leading at the halfway point there has won in the last 40 years. Geoff Ogilvy, who won 20 years ago without breaking par, recalls advice from Judy Rankin to “save every shot.” Last year, J.J. Spaun’s comeback win at Oakmont highlighted the unpredictable nature of the tournament. Past U.S. Opens at Shinnecock Hills have seen leaders falter, with Brooks Koepka, Retief Goosen, Corey Pavin and Raymond Floyd emerging victorious after trailing.

A year after smashing a locker, Wyndham Clark finds himself leading at another US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The smashed-up locker at Oakmont last year is as much a part of Wyndham Clark’s resume as the U.S. Open title he won two years before that. Clark says he’s working hard to regain any fans he might have lost after that meltdown at last year’s U.S. Open sullied his reputation. He enters the weekend at this year’s U.S. Open at 7-under par, with a four-shot lead and in good position to win the title for the second time. The 2023 champion says golf, like life, is a product of peaks and valleys and doing the hard work it takes to get back on top again.

Paraguay beats Turkey 1-0 at the World Cup despite being down a man to clinch Group D for US

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Matias Galarza scored 65 seconds into the game for the fastest goal at this year’s World Cup and Paraguay held on for a 1-0 win over Turkey after playing a man down for more than half the match. Paraguay was short-handed after Miguel Almiron was issued a red card late in the first half for violating a new rule banning players from covering their mouth during a confrontation. But goalkeeper Orlando Gill made several key saves to preserve the lead. The win assured the United States would win Group D and eliminated Turkey from any chance of advancing to the knockout round with its second straight loss.

Hurricanes fans jam into downtown Raleigh for team’s Stanley Cup parade, celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes brought their Stanley Cup celebration to downtown Raleigh. Thousands of fans arrived hours early to line sidewalks for the team’s victory parade or packed in near the rally stage where the Hurricanes were set to cap off the festivities. The team boarded double-decker buses to start the parade, which was set to weave by the State Capitol building. The Hurricanes players were greeted by fans screaming, chanting, waving flags and wearing Carolina jerseys. Carolina beat the Vegas Golden Knights last weekend to win the Cup for the second time, the other coming in 2006.

DeChambeau sputters and leads parade of former champions to miss cut at US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Two ugly three-putts led to a pair of double bogeys early in the second round of the U.S. Open for Bryson DeChambeau and he never recovered. He shot 5-over 75 to finish at 145 and lead an all-star cast of former U.S. Open champions who missed the cut and are going home for the weekend. DeChambeau, the 2020 and ’24 champion, missed his third straight cut in a major. He joined 2017 and ’18 winner Brooks Koepka, 2021 winner Jon Rahm and defending champion J.J. Spaun on the sideline. Koepka’s streak of 11 straight made cuts at the U.S. Open got snapped. It was the longest active streak.

Matheus Cunha scores 2 goals as Brazil eliminates Haiti from World Cup with 3-0 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored and assisted on one of Matheus Cunha’s two goals as five-time champion Brazil eliminated Haiti from the World Cup with a 3-0 victory. Haiti, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation that qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, became the first team guaranteed not to reach the knockout round. Meanwhile, the Seleção got the decisive performance they needed. Cunha got the start and showed with every surf-and-slide goal celebration why he should have been in the starting lineup in Brazil’s listless 1-1 draw against Morocco.

Iran says it’s being treated unfairly. Its World Cup travel schedule isn’t unique

Iran says it unfairly is being asked to travel to World Cup matches on the day before games and return immediately after, but that schedule itself is not uncommon among teams. Team Melli made the 127-mile charter flight from Tijuana International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport the day before its opening 2-2 draw against New Zealand on Monday. Iran returned to Mexico right after the match. The team’s request to travel to LA two days before Sunday’s match against Belgium was also denied. It says it will lodge a complaint against FIFA. Many teams are traveling the day before matches.

North Carolina going for 1st national title in baseball in CWS finals against surging Sooners

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — North Carolina will be going for its first national championship in baseball when it faces Oklahoma in the College World Series finals. The best-of-three series opens Saturday. Both teams went 3-0 in CWS bracket play. The Tar Heels have been a model of consistency. They have lost consecutive games just once this season and have been ranked no lower than No. 4 by D1Baseball.com the last two months. The Sooners lost six of nine series in Southeastern Conference play and finished 11th in the league. They are averaging 10.4 runs per game with 22 homers during their eight-game win streak.

Scotland fans have descended on Boston for the World Cup, and bars are struggling to keep up

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Scotland fans have brought a festive atmosphere to Boston during the World Cup. The Tartan Army, as they’re known, has filled bars and restaurants, boosting the local economy and challenging beer supplies. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey extended bar hours, and thousands of Scots have flocked to the area. Tennent’s Lager, Scotland’s top beer, has been in high demand, with bars like The Haven increasing orders to keep up. Boston’s Sam Adams taproom even ran out of its famed Boston Lager. The celebration has been compared to St. Patrick’s Day, with local politicians joining in the festivities.