KVH named one of Becker’s 100 Critical Access Hospitals to Know for 2026

GOLDENDALE, Wash. — Klickitat Valley Health has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2026 list of 100 Critical Access Hospitals to Know, a national recognition of critical access hospitals serving rural communities.

KVH was the only hospital in the Columbia Gorge, and one of two hospitals in Washington state, named to the 2026 list.

Becker’s Hospital Review published the list in May. According to Becker’s, hospitals included on the list are recognized for work to expand access to care, reduce patient travel and support community health. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion.

Klickitat Valley Health was recognized for infrastructure modernization, technology improvements, service expansion, consolidation of five electronic health record systems onto one unified platform and development of a new data center. Becker’s also cited KVH’s recognition in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Regional Hospitals rankings, honors for its hospice program, participation in the federal Rural Hospital Stabilization Program and sustainability work through a grant-funded ground source heat pump project.

“Being named to this national list reflects KVH’s commitment to innovation and continued investment in our community,” said Jonathan Hatfield, CEO. “From modernizing technology to expanding services, we are focused on strengthening local access to safe, reliable health care close to home. This recognition reinforces the importance of investing in the people, partnerships and resources that support health and well-being across our region.”

The full Becker’s Hospital Review list is available at beckershospitalreview.com.

About Klickitat Valley Health

Located in Goldendale, Washington, Klickitat Valley Health serves patients and families across Klickitat County and the surrounding region. KVH provides quality, compassionate health care and respectful, personalized service through safe, patient-centered care and community partnerships.

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