The sisterhood of recovering the stolen pants

A trio of women in New Zealand took the law into their own hands and recovered items that were stolen from their flat.

New Zealand’s Stuff reports that sisters Sarah Campbell and Anna Campbell and their flatmate Charlotte Walker returned to their home and found it ransacked. Items including clothing, jewelry, passports and even frozen curry were stolen.

While the trio first reported the burglary to police, a neighbor tipped them off to the direction the alleged thieves went, which they followed and unexpectedly ran into their stolen property.

“I found a shopping trolley and a door wide open – that’s when we knew,” Sarah says. “Then a woman walked out wearing Charlotte’s jacket and shoes … and all of Anna’s jewellery on her fingers.”

“It was insane how much of our lives were just scattered through the house,” Charlotte adds.

The women decided to take back everything that was theirs, calling it an “unbelievable decision made in the moment.”

“At the time it was terrifying and chaotic but, looking back, we basically ended up doing our own burglary recovery mission,” Charlotte says. “It really was girl power but not in a way we ever expected to use it.”

Anna adds, “They may take our frozen curry but they will never take our passion for justice.”

A police spokesperson adds of the incident, “Some of the victims recovered their items from a nearby address, and police conducted a search of the property and seized a number of other suspectedly stolen items.”

A suspect has been arrested, according to the spokesperson.