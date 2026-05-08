Swimmer looks to break Guinness World Record after swimming with 5,500 crocodiles

An Australian marathon swimmer hopes to break a Guinness World Record after swimming alongside 5,500 crocodiles.

Andy Donaldson completed the potentially record-breaking swim in Australia, becoming the first man to swim 34 miles up the Ord River, a body of water with 5,500 crocs.

“I would never say I’m not scared going into something like this,” Donaldson told ABC News’ Danny New of his mindset before the swim.

The Scottish-Australian swimmer, who already holds three Guinness World Records, said he got the idea for the record after he was invited by a local swim coach to the town of Kununurra and was motivated to inspire younger swimmers.

“One of those messages I think I’d love to get out to people is that no dream is ever too big,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson’s swim took about 16 hours to complete, and for the last stretch, he was joined by a number of local swimmers.

Even though he said he had cramps “pretty much everywhere” after the long-distance swim, Donaldson said that didn’t stop him from giving out high-fives to locals who came out to watch and swim with him.