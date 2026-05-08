Ohio reps reach across the aisle to make Loveland frog official state cryptid

As political parties continue to be divided in this country, state reps in Ohio are reaching across the aisle for a very important legislative effort: to choose the state’s official cryptid.

The bill, introduced by Democrat Tristan Rader and Republican Jean Schmidt, seeks to formally bestow the distinction to the Loveland frog, a supposed humanoid amphibian that’s a legend around the town of Loveland, Ohio.

“This bill is about showcasing our communities,” Rader says. “The Loveland Frog is uniquely Ohio. It reflects the stories we tell, the places we’re proud of, and the creativity that makes our state worth celebrating.”

A press release adds, “Whether or not cryptids exist, their impact is real. Across the country, folklore fuels tourism, builds local identity, and gives communities something uniquely their own to rally around.”