KVH Recognized Among Top 10 Best Places to Work in Washington

GOLDENDALE, Wash. — Klickitat Valley Health has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Washington, an honor based solely on confidential employee survey feedback collected and evaluated by Populus, an independent HR and market research firm.

The survey process provided KVH employees an opportunity to share honest feedback on culture, leadership, communication, teamwork and overall engagement.

For KVH, the recognition represents more than employee satisfaction. It also highlights the connection between a healthy workplace culture and the quality of care patients and families experience every day.

“This honor is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees,” said Brenda Edin, director of human resources at KVH. “Their feedback reflects a strong sense of teamwork, purpose and commitment to the community we serve, and that shows in the care people receive at KVH.”

In a hospital and clinic setting, workplace culture directly impacts patient care. When employees enjoy where they work, trust the people beside them and are aligned around a common purpose, they are better able to focus on patients and families. That support helps create a care experience rooted in quality, compassion and respect.

KVH will continue using employee feedback to guide future efforts, strengthen communication and promote a positive environment for staff, patients and families.

KVH congratulates every member of its team and thanks employees and volunteers for the care they provide, the support they show one another and their ongoing dedication to the community.

For more information about the Best Places to Work in Washington program, visit bestplacestoworkinwashington.com.

About Klickitat Valley Health

Located in Goldendale, Washington, Klickitat Valley Health serves patients and families across Klickitat County and the surrounding region. KVH is dedicated to serving its communities through safe, patient-centered care, meaningful partnerships and a commitment to improving health close to home. Through service excellence and a commitment to safety and trust, KVH works to improve the health and well-being of patients, families, employees and the broader community.