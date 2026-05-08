Communities across Oregon recognize essential contributions of child care providers

SALEM, ORE. – Governor Tina Kotek and the Department of Early Learning and Care (DELC) recognize today as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. The Governor signed a proclamation to officially honor child care providers across the state for their contributions to families and the state’s economy.



“Early childhood professionals are essential to our children and our economy and they deserve our thanks,” Governor Kotek said. “Our collective future is shaped by the work of these providers, and I will continue to support them however I can.”



In February, the Governor launched the Early Childhood Care and Learning System Roundtable to develop a phased blueprint for an Oregon where every family can access and afford high-quality child care and preschool.



“Child care providers are the caregivers, role models, and early educators who help shape the earliest chapters of child’s life,” said DELC Director Alyssa Chatterjee. “Their work sustains families and strengthens every other sector of Oregon’s economy – yet their contributions are too often overlooked and undervalued. When we invest in child care providers, we honor their expertise, support the families who rely on them, and strengthen the foundation of our state’s future.”



Oregon is part of nationwide celebrations normally scheduled on the Friday before Mother’s Day to honor educators and early care professionals. Locally, Quality Care Connections of Lane County organized a video campaign to help child care providers and educators feel seen, valued, and appreciated. Director Chatterjee joined the campaign to show appreciation for child care providers across the state. Find the video here .



Visit the Quality Care Connections website or Facebook and Instagram accounts to watch more videos.



About the Oregon Department of Early Learning and Care