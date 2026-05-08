Road Work to start on Federal street in The Dalles Monday

Ajax Northwest will be beginning construction of civil utilities on Federal Street, between 1st and 2nd streets, on 5/11/26, at which time this segment of Federal Street will be closed until 10/16/26. Construction hours are anticipated 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Road will remain closed during construction & overnight. Road closure & detours will be posted. Through traffic on Federal St. between 1st and 2nd streets will not have access, please avoid this area and use alternate routes. Please use caution while navigating this area of construction for safety of everyone involved as we work to complete Federal Street Plaza.

Sincerely,

Austin Amon

Project Manager

Ajax Northwest LLC