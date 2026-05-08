5/07 NBA Playoffs

Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander each score 22 as Thunder take 2-0 lead over Lakers in West semis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 22 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 125-107 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series. Ajay Mitchell scored 20 points and Jared McCain had 18 for the defending champion Thunder, who improved to 6-0 in the playoffs. The Lakers, missing Luka Doncic and Jarred Vanderbilt, struggled despite Austin Reaves scoring 31 points. The Thunder outscored the Lakers 32-15 in the third quarter while Gilgeous-Alexander was out with foul trouble to take control. Game 3 is Saturday in Los Angeles.

Cade Cunningham has 25 points and 10 assists to lift Pistons past Cavs 107-97 for a 2-0 lead

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists, Tobias Harris scored 21 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-97 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series. Game 3 is in Cleveland, where the Cavs were 4-0 in the first round against Toronto. The top-seeded Pistons have won five straight games since Orlando put them on the brink of elimination in the first round. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Jarrett Allen had 22 points and seven rebounds, bouncing back from a poor performance in Game 1 for the fourth-seeded Cavs.