5/07 Sports Brief

From Grandoli to the World Cup: The neighborhood club where Messi’s journey started

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — In a few weeks, 38-year-old Lionel Messi is expected to play in his sixth World Cup for Argentina, though he hasn’t officially confirmed it. His story began in a lower-middle-class district of Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city. It was in 1992 when his maternal grandmother took 5-year-old Lionel to watch his older brother play for the Grandoli youth team. How Messi ended up on the pitch to began his storied career has become part of the club’s lore and they will be watching him again on soccer’s biggest stage.

A Knicks takeover in Philadelphia? Embiid’s plea to 76ers fans meets the resale market for Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has urged 76ers fans not to sell their playoff tickets to Knicks supporters. The Sixers need Embiid, the 2023 NBA MVP, who missed Game 2 against the Knicks due to injuries. The Knicks lead the series 2-0, with Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia on Friday and Sunday. The Sixers tried to limit ticket sales to local fans through geo-fencing, but resale platforms make it easy for Knicks fans to buy tickets. This strategy isn’t new; other teams have tried it. The effectiveness will be seen in the crowd’s colors on Friday night.

FIFA triples price to $32,970 for its best available tickets to the World Cup final

FIFA tripled the price of its best available tickets to the World Cup final, making $32,970 seats available for the July 19 match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Soccer’s governing body listed seats as front category one as it added new inventory to its sales site. It previously had a high price of $10,990 for category one. That price category for the final was available Thursday night only as wheelchair and easy access amenity category one.

Anaheim Ducks are learning to thrive in playoff pressure heading into Game 3 vs Golden Knights

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks are the latest young team growing and thriving under the weight of its first taste of postseason pressure. Although they ended their franchise’s seven-year playoff drought, the Ducks were not a good defensive team during the regular season, allowing the fourth-most goals in the NHL. But when the Ducks had to protect a 2-0 lead with less than seven minutes left against the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the second round, they went all-out on a penalty-kill that had their teammates standing in excitement at the bench. The series is even heading to Game 3.

OG Anunoby is questionable for Game 3 and day to day with a strained hamstring, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press that OG Anunoby has a strained right hamstring. Anunoby will be listed as questionable to play in Game 3 at Philadelphia on Friday, the person says. Anunoby will be considered day to day and appears to have avoided a serious injury after leaving late in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, a 108-102 New York victory for a 2-0 lead in the series. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement about Anunoby.

Andrea Lee has a big finish for a 66 to the lead the Mizuho Americas Open

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Andrea Lee was expecting major conditions at the Mizuho Americas Open. What she didn’t see coming was four birdies on her last five holes for a 66. That gives her a one-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Open at tough Mountain Ridge. Only nine players broke 70 in the opening round under a moderate breeze and slightly rain-softened greens. Lee says she was trying to keep it in play and avoid bogeys and it worked well. The tournament is hosted by Michelle Wie-West who played for the first time in three years. It didn’t go well. She shot 82.

Matt McCarty holds 1-shot lead at Quail Hollow as Rory McIlroy struggles to make birdies in return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt McCarty shot an 8-under 63 with nine birdies at Quail Hollow to take a one-shot lead over Sungjae Im. Im, was on his final hole when rain halted play until Friday. Rory McIlroy, playing for the first time since his Masters win, finished with a 1-under 70 after starting his round with 17 pars. He finally made a birdie on his final hole. Five players, including defending champion Sepp Straka, are three shots back. Cameron Young is four shots behind.