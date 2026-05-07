Alleged arsonist can’t decide between being a samurai or a pirate

A Florida man who apparently fancied himself something of a samurai pirate has been arrested after allegedly lighting a preserve on fire.

According to an affidavit, 22-year-old Morgan Grante Lentz was allegedly seen pouring gasoline on a motorcycle outside of a bar, all while “dressed as a pirate,” a witness said.

Lentz then fled the area after being confronted by the owner, before then taking a torch to Savannas Preserve State Park, the affidavit says. Witnesses reported seeing him set the grass on fire. While doing that, the affidavit says he was carrying a samurai sword attached to his waist.

Lentz was arrested and faces charges including intentional or reckless burning of lands. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished “before significant damage occurred,” according to the local sheriff’s office.

Police also recovered the sword. No word on what happened to the pirate clothes, though.