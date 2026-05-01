Jaden McDaniels leads Timberwolves on both ends of the court in 110-98 clincher to oust Nuggets in 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels had 32 points and 10 rebounds and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points in a surprise start for the injury-ravaged Minnesota Timberwolves in a 110-98 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 that finished off another tense NBA playoff series between the rivals. The Timberwolves went big with their top three guards missing to injuries for a 64-40 advantage in points in the paint and an 50-33 edge in rebounding. Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Nuggets. Minnesota will start the second round at San Antonio on Monday.