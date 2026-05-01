Knicks crush Hawks in record-setting 140-89 Game 6 rout to end Atlanta’s season

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Knicks ended the Atlanta Hawks’ season in dominant fashion with a 140-89 win for their biggest postseason win. The Knicks’ 40-15 lead at the end of the first quarter was the largest of the shot clock era. Their 47-point halftime lead was the biggest in playoff history. Dyson Daniels and Mitchell Robinson were ejected after a fight in the second quarter. The Knicks exceed 100 points with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter. Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 21 points. The Knicks will face the winner of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers series in the Eastern Conference semifinals.