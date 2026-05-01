Knicks crush Hawks in record-setting 140-89 Game 6 rout to end Atlanta’s season

What was the name of John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon's son?

John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon's son is named Julian Lennon (born John Charles Julian Lennon on April 8, 1963). He was named after his paternal grandmother, Julia Lennon, and inspired Beatles songs such as "Hey Jude".

He is the older half-brother to Sean Ono Lennon, John's son with Yoko Ono.