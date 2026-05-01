4/30 Sports Brief

Jokic still wants to be ‘Nuggets forever,’ but an early playoff exit leaves them searching for more

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are three years removed from their NBA championship. The peak is looking awfully distant for the team from the Mile High City and the three-time MVP award winner. The Nuggets were ousted in six games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round series and failed to play in May for the first time in four years. Jokic had 28 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the 110-98 loss at Minnesota in Game 6. Jokic said he still wants to “be Nuggets forever” when asked about signing a contract extension this summer.

Lindsey Vonn tells the AP she is not yet in position emotionally to decide if she will race again

NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is still recovering physically and emotionally from her frightening crash at the Winter Olympics. She has undergone eight surgeries after suffering a complex left leg fracture — one that nearly led to amputation — in the women’s downhill skiing race on Feb. 8. And there is at least one more ahead to repair a torn ACL in that same knee. The 41-year-old Vonn tells The Associated Press that if she races again — and she’s not ready to make that decision — she thinks a return is at least a year and a half away. Vonn says she doesn’t want to rush into any decisions.

Carlsson, Terry lead Ducks to 5-2 win in Game 6, eliminating the 2-time conference champ Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks eliminated Connor McDavid and the two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers with a 5-2 victory in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and Chris Kreider had a goal and two assists apiece, while Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist. Ryan Poehling scored the opening goal and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves in the upstart Ducks’ first playoff series victory since 2017. Connor Murphy and Vasily Podkolzin scored as Edmonton followed up its worst regular season since 2021 by going out in the first round for the first time since that season.

Wild beat Stars 5-2 for first playoff series win in 11 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Quinn Hughes led Minnesota to its first playoff series victory in 11 years, scoring twice in the Wild’s 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Thursday night. Minnesota will face Presidents’ Trophy winner Colorado in the second round. The Avalanche have not played since sweeping Los Angeles on Sunday. The Wild won a playoff series for the first time in 10 tries since 2015. They lost to Dallas in the first round in 2016 and 2023. After Hughes broke a tie midway through the third period, Matt Boldy scored his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the series into empty nets to seal it. Vladimir Tarasenko also scored and Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves. Wyatt Johnston and Mavrik Bourque scored for Dallas.

LIV Golf has a new chairman and seeks new funding without Saudi backing

LIV Golf has a new chairman and a new strategy to move forward after Saudi Arabian funding ends after this year. That Saudi funding is what allowed the rival league to launch four years ago by offering nine-figure contracts to top stars and $30 million prize funds. Yasir Al-Rumayyan is no longer chairman of LIV Golf. He’s the Public Investment Fund governor who was behind the creation of LIV Golf. The league is turning to Gene Davis and Jon Zinman to lead the new direction. The development comes during a week when LIV Golf postponed next month’s even in New Orleans.

LIV Golf isn’t the only sports property being reconsidered in Saudi reboot of investment strategy

The billionaires in Saudi Arabia are pulling the plug on LIV Golf. It won’t be the first mega sports project they’ve given up on recently. Over the last several weeks, the Saudis have bailed on a Winter Olympics-style sports festival and sold one of their best soccer teams, all while shifting the strategy of their multibillion-dollar investment fund that bankrolls it all. It follows an era in which the fund poured staggering sums of money into various sports ventures around the world. Soccer has been a centerpiece — the country is hosting the 2034 World Cup, while PIF owns a majority stake in Newcastle of the Premier League and bolsters the Saudi Pro League. The fund has also spent big on men’s and women’s pro tennis, Formula 1, boxing and more.

Caitlin Clark scores 21 points, gives the Fever a brief scare in her 1st home game in 9 months

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s first home game in more than nine months was supposed to be a celebration. Instead, she gave the Indiana Fever and fans a scare. Clark crumpled to the ground early in the third quarter when Dallas forward Alanna Smith collided with her leg on a shot attempt, and then limped toward the bench as she walked off the injury during a replay review that resulted in a Flagrant 1 call. The two-time All-Star then made two free throws before departing and watching the rest of the game from the bench. She finished with 21 points in a 95-80 loss to the Dallas Wings. Paige Bueckers scored 20 points in 20 minutes in a game featuring the WNBA’s last two Rookie of the Year Award winners.