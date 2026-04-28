4/27 Sports Brief

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby enters treatment program for a gambling addiction following transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has taken an indefinite leave of absenceto enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. Texas Tech says it is “committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being.” Sorsby was one of the biggest names in this year’s transfer portal. He arrived from Cincinnati, which announced in February it would sue the quarterback for breaching his name, image and likeness contract. He began his college career at Indiana.

Cooper Flagg edges former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel for NBA Rookie of the Year

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas’ Cooper Flagg has edged former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel of Charlotte to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Flagg was the first rookie since Michael Jordan in 1984-85 to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. That and other accolades for a teenager were enough to overcome a difficult season for the Mavericks, while Knueppel helped the Hornets qualify for the play-in tournament. Flagg and Knueppel were first and second in rookie scoring. They were the first former college teammates to do that since UConn stars Emeka Okafor and Ben Gordon in 2004-05.

Ex-NBA player Damon Jones set to plead guilty in gambling sweep that netted more than 30 arrests

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones is set to plead guilty in a gambling sweep that led to more than 30 arrests. Prosecutors say he cashed in on rigged poker games and gave sports bettors nonpublic injury information about stars, including his one-time teammate LeBron James. Jones is due in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday for back-to-back change of plea hearings. His lawyer declined to comment. Barring a last-minute change, Jones will become the first person to plead guilty in the gambling scandal. None of the other defendants have shown a willingness to plead guilty.

Paige Bueckers says it’s all business with Azzi Fudd as they try to win with the Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers says her relationship with teammate and fellow No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd will have no effect on what they do on the court as they try to turn around a franchise with a long history of losing. Bueckers made a statement before taking questions from reporters during media day. The statement from Bueckers came 11 days after the Wings wouldn’t let Fudd answer a question about her relationship with her former UConn teammate during Fudd’s introductory news conference. The two went public with their relationship last year. They haven’t addressed the status of that relationship since the draft.

Why you may see Japanese soccer fans cleaning up the stadium after World Cup games

TOKYO (AP) — Scenes of Japanese soccer fans sweeping stadiums and picking up trash after a match first drew public attention in France in 1998 — Japan’s first appearance in the World Cup. The tradition has continued every four years. It happened at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and it’s certain to continue when Japan opens play in June with group games in Monterrey, Mexico, and Arlington, Texas. The cleanup astonishes people who might be accustomed to leaving stadiums and stepping over half-eaten food, shredded paper wrappers, and cups — empty or with liquid dribbling out.

He laughed so hard at Koo’s botched NFL kick that he had a seizure. It may have saved his life

When New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo botched a field goal attempt during a Monday night game this past season, Mark Toothaker laughed so hard he had a seizure and tests revealed he had a benign tumor in his head. It was surgically removed and he was home from the hospital that week with no lasting permanent damage. The stallion season manager at Spendthrift Farm believes it happening at home instead of when he was traveling saved his life. He will be at the Kentucky Derby this week with Further Ado, thankful for what he considers a miracle.