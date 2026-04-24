Mehek Cooke: Iran Is Fractured, Cornered, and Testing US Resolve

The Daily Signal’s Senior National Security and Legal Analyst Mehek Cooke argued in an appearance this week on Newsmax TV that Iran’s regime is fractured, financially strained, and increasingly desperate.

Cooke explained to host Bianca de la Garza that internal divisions within Iran—between hardliners and so-called moderates—are becoming more visible under the weight of U.S. sanctions and military pressure. She pointed out that Tehran has time to deliver a unified response only because President Donald Trump agreed to extend the ceasefire. According to Cooke, this internal breakdown is central to understanding Tehran’s erratic behavior.

“There’s a myriad of ways this could go,” Cooke said, noting that Iran has lacked a unified front in negotiations. She questioned who is truly in charge, arguing that a legitimate leader would be publicly addressing the Iranian people and declaring victory if the regime were confident in its position.

Cooke emphasized that Trump currently holds decisive leverage, as Iran’s leadership has its “backs against the wall.” She added that Tehran is now attempting to communicate indirectly—including through Pakistan—because it cannot negotiate from a position of strength.

Iran’s recent actions in the Strait of Hormuz are signs of weakness rather than power, Cooke argued, as the regime has targeted small vessels to test American resolve. “We have the ability to eviscerate them,” Cooke said, urging against giving Tehran additional economic or diplomatic lifelines.

She also defended Trump’s decision to restructure military leadership, particularly within the Navy, saying the administration is focused on cutting through bureaucracy and ensuring execution rather than delay.

Turning to domestic politics, Cooke addressed the looming War Powers debate over Trump’s authority to continue the conflict without congressional authorization, with a potential May 1 deadline. She criticized Republicans for hesitation, calling on Senate leadership to use available procedural tools, including the filibuster, to allow Trump to continue the operation.

“This is the most important and critical time in our history,” Cooke said, arguing that no other president is positioned to bring lasting peace to the Middle East. She described the moment as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and warned that political stalling—especially amid rising gas prices and instability in the Strait of Hormuz—risks undermining U.S. national security.

Mehek Cooke

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