Baa-d boys: Loose goats chased by police

These suspects decided to hoof it when chased by police.

The Pickens Police Department in South Carolina writes in a Facebook post that officers “responded today to the ominous call of actual goats on the run on Pumpkintown Road.”

“Our officers engaged in several brief foot pursuits with the suspects,” the post reads. “Fortunately, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control arrived on scene with the proper equipment. Peace was restored, no injuries were reported, and all goats were safely returned to their owner.”

It sure sounds like a magical place where goats frolic freely on Pumpkintown Road.