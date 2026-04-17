Renewal, growth of spring a great time to ‘Rethink the Drink’

During Alcohol Awareness Month, OHA urges Oregonians to consider making small changes in drinking habits that can have meaningful impacts on health

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is recognizing Alcohol Awareness Month in April by encouraging individuals and communities across the state to consider how excessive drinking impacts health—and how drinking less can lead to health benefits that last a lifetime.

Excessive drinking, including both heavy and binge drinking, is linked to serious health conditions such as liver disease, heart disease and several types of cancer, as well as injuries and depression, among other harms.

In Oregon, more than one in five people drink excessively, contributing to approximately 3,000 alcohol-related deaths each year. Rethink the Drink, an OHA initiative, encourages adults 21 and older in Oregon to reflect on the role alcohol plays in their daily lives and the communities where they live.

This spring, as sunnier weather returns across Oregon, people may notice how alcohol is often a fixture at family and community gatherings. From weddings to children’s birthday parties to baby showers, alcohol has become a consistent part of celebrations and community events. It can even appear in settings focused on health, such as the finish line of a 5K run or during a hike with friends. Its widespread presence has become so normalized that many people may unintentionally reinforce the expectation that it’s needed to enjoy spending time with one another.

“Alcohol Awareness Month is an opportunity to reflect on how alcohol shows up in our lives, especially as spring brings more opportunities to gather and celebrate outdoors,” said Tom Jeanne, M.D., MPH, deputy health officer and epidemiologist at OHA’s Public Health Division. “Alcohol is often expected at backyard barbecues to community events and holiday festivities, but it doesn’t have to be. By being more mindful of how and where it appears, we can create spaces that support health, reduce pressure to drink and make room for everyone to feel included.”

Binge drinking, when someone drinks four to five drinks on one occasion, poses particular risks at events and is linked to harms such as violence and motor vehicle crashes. While often associated with younger adults, binge drinking is reported among people in their 30s and 40s at nearly the same rates. Most individuals in this group do not have an alcohol use disorder, underscoring how excessive drinking can affect a broad range of people.

Because alcohol is so widely available and normalized, it can be easy to drink more than intended. Over time, this can lead to serious, long-term health consequences. It can also shape attitudes and behaviors in younger generations who are exposed to alcohol at an early age.

Taken together, these patterns highlight an important reality: alcohol use exists on a spectrum and even what may seem moderate can still carry risks. Even small changes in drinking habits can have meaningful impacts on health. And no matter who you are, drinking less is better for your health than drinking more.

Note: If you or someone you care about is suffering from alcohol dependence or an alcohol use disorder, free confidential resources and support are available online or by calling or 1-800-923-4357.

###