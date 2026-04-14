Honduran National Unlawfully Residing in Oregon Found Guilty of Distributing Fentanyl Resulting in Portland Overdose Death

PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal jury in Portland found Hugo Gomez-Soto, 51, a Honduran National unlawfully residing in Oregon, guilty today for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose death of a Portland man.

“This case highlights the devastating toll of fentanyl in our community. Fentanyl claims too many lives and leaves families heartbroken,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “We remain committed to fighting this epidemic and holding fentanyl traffickers in Oregon accountable.”

As presented at trial, Gomez-Soto sold illicit fentanyl in the form of powder and counterfeit pills to a 29-year-old resident of Southwest Portland. The following day, the victim overdosed on the illicit fentanyl, dying just moments after using it, despite life-saving measures, including Narcan, by those on scene. On January 25, 2024, Gomez-Soto was arrested on state charges. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of both fentanyl powder and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

On June 18, 2025, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a two-count indictment charging Gomez-Soto with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

If convicted, Gomez-Soto faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. He will be sentenced on July 10, 2026, before a U.S. district court judge.

U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Portland Police Bureau Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit and Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott M. Kerin and Nicole Bockelman.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 2-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The wide availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911.

If you or someone you know suffers from addiction, please call the Lines for Life substance abuse helpline at 1-800-923-4357 or visit www.linesforlife.org. Phone support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also text “RecoveryNow” to 839863 between 2pm and 6pm Pacific Time daily.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

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