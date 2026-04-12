OSP Asking for Tips After Pond Contaminated in Tygh Valley

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (10 April 2026) – The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual or individuals suspected of contaminating a pond near the White River Wildlife Area in Tygh Valley.

On March 26, 2026, multiple cans of spray foam were located in a small pond bordering the White River Wildlife Area. The cans had been compromised, causing the foam to leak into the water. It appeared that the cans and foam had been there for several days prior to their discovery.

Information leading to the identification and citation or arrest of the individuals could yield a reward of $300.

Anyone with information may email a tip to [email protected]​ or contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-2068 or by calling *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Please reference case number SP26-100289.

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program is a collaboration between the Oregon State Police, Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, Oregon Outfitter and Guides Association, and the Oregon State Marine Board.

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards

5 Points: Bighorn Sheep

5 Points: Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points: Moose

5 Points: Wolf

4 Points: Elk

4 Points: Deer

4 Points: Pronghorn Antelope

4 Points: Bear

4 Points: Cougar

The TIP program also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of the following fish and wildlife species. Cash rewards can also be awarded for habitat destruction, illegally obtaining hunting or angling license or tag, lending or borrowing big game tags, spotlighting, or snagging.

Cash Rewards

Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) cash rewards:

$2,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, or Moose

$1,000 Elk, Deer, or Antelope

$600 Bear, Cougar, or Wolf

$400 Game Fish & Shellfish

$400 Snagging/Attempt to Snag

$300 Habitat destruction

$200 Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

$200 Unlawful lending/borrowing big game tag(s)

$200 Game Birds or Furbearers

$200 Spotlighting

Rewards for Game Fish & Shellfish and Snagging/Attempting to Snag are sponsored, in part, by Northwest Steelheaders Association and Coastal Conservation Association.

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:

$500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey

$500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox

$1,000 Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)

$10,000 for Wolves east of Highway 395 and $11,500 for Wolves east of Highway 395 and north of Highway 20

Oregon Outfitters & Guides Association (OOGA) Cash Rewards:

$200 Acting as an Outfitter Guide for the Illegal Killing of Wildlife, Illegally Obtaining Oregon Hunting or Angling Licenses or Tags, or Illegally Offering to Act as an Outfitter Guide as defined in ORS 704.010 and 704.020.

How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677)

TIP email: [email protected] (monitored Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

For more information visit the Oregon State Police Turn-in-Poachers (TIP) web page.

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