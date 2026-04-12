4/11 Sports Brief

Garcia breaks driver in frustration at Masters, then carries Rahm’s clubs in eventful early pairing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Sergio Garcia broke his driver on No. 2 at Augusta National after an outburst on the tee box, then created a lighter moment later on that same hole when he carried fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm’s clubs for a bit in the final round of the Masters. Garcia lost it on the second tee box, slamming his club into the turf twice after hitting a shot that ended up in the bunker. Then he took a swipe at a table with a green cooler on it. That left the head of his driver dangling from the shaft, and he reached over and yanked it off completely. Garcia eventually received a code of conduct warning.

Rory McIlroy’s resilience will be tested again after 6-shot lead evaporates at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy turned what looked like a triumphant march toward another green jacket into a potentially drama-filled Sunday at the Masters. The defending champion rode a roller coaster third round Saturday to a 73 that dropped him from a six-shot lead after Friday into a tie with Cameron Young at 11 under. They’re not alone, either. Sam Burns is one shot back, and five others are within four shots of the lead, including Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1. McIlroy finally appeared to overcome his Augusta National demons last year when he recovered from some final-round mistakes to beat Justin Rose in a playoff. Will he be able to handle the pressure again?

Ulberg delivers first-round KO to win light heavyweight belt as Trump takes spotlight at UFC 327

MIAMI (AP) — Hobbling on one leg, Carlos Ulberg refused to let an injured knee ruin the opportunity he earned at UFC 327 on Saturday night. With President Donald Trump sitting cageside, Ulberg delivered a perfect left hook to Jiri Prochazka’s chin and won the undisputed light heavyweight belt with a knockout at the 3:45 mark of the first round. The matchup was made after former champion Alex Pereira vacated the belt to move up and challenge for the interim heavyweight crown at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14, on what will be Trump’s 80th birthday.

Arsenal falls to Bournemouth and lets Man City back into Premier League title race

Arsenal’s Premier League title bid has been hit by a stunning 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth. The league leader blew the chance to move 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have lost for the third time in four games in all competitions. Alex Scott struck a 74th-minute winner in London to pile pressure on Arsenal ahead of next week’s top-of-the-table clash at City. Arteta’s team has played two more games than City. City travels to Chelsea on Sunday and could close the gap to six points.

Shane Lowry makes Masters history: His second hole-in-one at Augusta National earns him crystal bowl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Shane Lowry aced the sixth hole during the third round of the Masters, making him the first player to ever record two holes-in-one during the year’s first major. He also had one on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2016 tournament. Lowry gets another crystal bowl from Augusta National as the prize for getting a hole-in-one during the Masters. The former British Open champ also managed a hole-in-one in his second consecutive tournament after acing the second at Memorial Park during the Houston Open.

Tillman Scholars make connections with each other and the community at annual Pat’s Run

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Pat’s Run began in 2004 as a way to honor the legacy of Pat Tillman, who walked away from an NFL career to serve his country in the wake of Sept. 11. The run, which started as a gathering of friends following the Army Ranger’s death in Afghanistan by friendly fire, has blossomed into 4.2-mile run/walk that draws 30,000 people to the desert every year. Working as corral leaders are the Tillman Scholars, a 1,000-person collection of uber-achievers who embody the leadership and selflessness Tillman exhibited. Serving as corral leaders allows the Tillman Scholars to interact with runners from all walks of life, from parents pushing children in strollers to firefighters completing the course in full gear.

Michigan AD says Dusty May has agreed on deal to stay Wolverines coach ‘for many years to come’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Dusty May has agreed on a deal that will have him continuing to lead the Wolverines “for many years to come,” according to athletic director Warde Manuel. Manuel made the comment Saturday during a ceremony celebrating Michigan’s NCAA Tournament championship. May led Michigan to a national title in his second season on the job after inheriting a program that went 8-24 the year before his arrival. Michigan went 37-3 this season and earned its first national title since 1989 by beating UConn 69-63 in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Ichiro Suzuki’s statue unveiling has a mishap as bat snaps during ceremony

SEATTLE (AP) — A statue has been unveiled of Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park. There was just one problem at the ceremony Friday — a broken bat. As the club pulled the curtain off the statue, the bat in bronze snapped and flopped down as confetti sprouted up. Suzuki joked through an interpreter that Mariano Rivera got the best of him again. It did not take long for the Mariners to fix the statue. Suzuki’s bat was soon turned upright and reconnected at the handle. Suzuki last year became the third Mariners player to have his number retired by the franchise.