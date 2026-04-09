Zoo elephant needs addressing after being spotted outside usual room

A zoo in New Mexico had to address the elephant in the room of one if its elephants not being in its usual room.

ABC affiliate KOAT reports that an elephant named Alice escaped her living area at Albuquerque’s ABQ BioPark in the early morning before the zoo opened.

Alice was spotted wandering about a public walkway around 7:30 a.m. and was quickly ushered back to her normal quarters.

“Alice has no injuries but will remain inside her habitat today for close monitoring by animal care staff,” said BioPark Director Brandon Gibson. “Staff located the steel stationary section of the perimeter fence that Alice damaged and breached and are now repairing it.”

While already true for elephants, this will surely be a day that zoo staff never forget.