4/09 Sports Brief

McIlroy has another reason to celebrate with his best Masters start in 15 years to share the lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has been savoring his Masters win all week at Augusta National. And now he has found something else to celebrate. He shot a 67 for his best start in the Masters in 15 years and shares the lead with Sam Burns. The weather looks perfect, but the players remain concerned. Augusta National can be frightening when it gets dry and fast. McIlroy found some freedom in his swing and had five birdies in an eight-hole stretch. Sam Burns played the par 5s in 5-under par for his best Masters score. Scottie Scheffler opened with a 70.

Joel Embiid has appendectomy, leaving former MVP’s status for postseason in doubt

HOUSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had an appendectomy in Houston after Philadelphia’s star big man was stricken with appendicitis overnight. The team announced that the surgery had been completed Thursday night as the 76ers were playing the Houston Rockets. Coach Nick Nurse did not give a timetable for Embiid’s return, but it seems unlikely that the former MVP would be able to return for the play-in tournament or the first round of the playoffs. The 76ers entered Thursday in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and on track for a spot in the play-in tournament, though they were only one game behind sixth-place Toronto.

Pittsburgh Penguins clinch a playoff spot, ending their 3-year drought

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — For the first time in four years, it will soon be a great day for playoff hockey in Pittsburgh. The Penguins clinched a playoff spot Thursday night by beating New Jersey, ending their postseason drought that lasted three seasons. They had made 16 postseason appearances in a row before that, last missing in Sidney Crosby’s rookie year in 2005-06, with that stretch including three Stanley Cup titles. The Penguins were far from assured a place in the field in late March when the Eastern Conference race was a crowded mess, and then they’ve won five of six games since March 30 to get in.

Gary Player says Tiger Woods’ pain medication is understandable but he shouldn’t be driving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Gary Player believes Tiger Woods should avoid driving because of his medication use for pain management. Player spoke after hitting honorary tee shots at the Masters about Woods’ recent arrest for driving under the influence. Authorities found Woods impaired with painkillers in his possession after a crash. Player sympathizes with Woods’ pain but stresses the danger of driving under medication. Woods announced he would miss the Masters to focus on recovery. He has faced multiple surgeries and a previous arrest related to painkillers. Many in the golf community, including Jason Day, have expressed sympathy but agree Woods shouldn’t be driving.

Tigers’ Parker Meadows hospitalized after head-to-head outfield collision with teammate Riley Greene

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows has been sent to a hospital for overnight observation after a head-to-head collision with teammate Riley Greene. Meadows landed on his back in a daze after Greene caught the ball. He was able to sit up after a few minutes and slowly stand before moving toward a cart that took him for further examination. Meadows suffered a concussion and bleeding after biting the inside of his mouth. Greene called for the shallow fly ball in the eighth inning against Minnesota as he and Meadows converged. Meadows slowed up and tried to back away at the last second.

Jayson Tatum makes a strong return to Madison Square Garden, site of his injury in the playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum wanted to walk off the floor as a winner in his return to Madison Square Garden. He didn’t, but at least this time he walked off the floor on his own, instead of being carried out with a severe injury. So Tatum looked at the positives after the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 112-106 on Thursday night in his first game at the arena since rupturing his Achilles tendon there in last season’s playoffs. The star forward turned in a strong effort, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, falling just short of his second triple-double since returning last month.

NIL deals and players’ reactions to them give NFL teams another tool to evaluate draft prospects

The NIL deals that are transforming college sports are also allowing NFL teams to gain insight into how a young player will react to having money before they get a big pro contract. For many evaluators, it has become an important tool in the draft process. A prospect who stays focused despite lucrative deals is more likely to make a smoother transition to the pros. Scouts want to see if a player’s performance dips after making a lot of money or if he maintains the same work ethic and consistency. How they interact with teammates is also a key dynamic.

Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer ties Brian Leetch’s NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders has tied the NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman, scoring his 23rd of the season to match Hall of Famer Brian Leetch’s mark. Schaefer’s record-tying goal came at 9:39 of the second period Thursday night and gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs as New York went on to win 5-3. Schaefer beat goaltender Artur Akhtyamov through the legs following a pass from Tony DeAngelo. The 18-year-old Schaefer ranks second on the Islanders with 59 points, showcasing elite offensive ability from the blue line.

FIFA adds new even more expensive World Cup ticket categories

FIFA has added new, even more expensive tiers of tickets for this year’s World Cup, asking up to $4,105 for a front category 1 seat at the U.S. opener against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, on June 12. Last week, FIFA had asked for a top price of $2,735 for category 1 tickets for the match but added new “front category” pricing. FIFA also added a front category 2 tier to its ticket sales website without public announcement, asking $1,940 to $2,330 for front category 2 for the U.S. opener.