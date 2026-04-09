She came in through the police car window, but has been arrested again

A women’s impressively athletic escape from police custody has come to an end.

According to ABC affiliate WZZM, 38-year-old Kendra Aney was handcuffed in the back seat of a Muskegon Heights, Michigan, police cruiser when she was able to shimmy her way through the car’s cracked window.

Video of the escape shows Aney slipping through the open space with her hands still behind her back and landing on her feet before running away.

However, Aney has since been found and arrested again.

“Muskegon Heights PD would like to thank the citizen who called in and reported the female’s location,” says Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain.

We’re guessing officers will be instructed to keep all windows closed.