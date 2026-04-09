Lost, poor Meatball finds new home at Alaska Zoo

Much like in the classic “On Top of Spaghetti,” this Meatball found itself in a precarious situation, and not because somebody sneezed.

The Alaska Zoo reports in a Facebook post that it’s taken in a new opossum named Meatball after the animal was discovered as a stowaway on a shipping boat headed for the state capital of Juneau.

“While common in the Lower 48, opossums are not native to Alaska,” the post reads. “When they arrive on ships and are found, we are their last chance given their status as an invasive species.”

The zoo adds that Meatball is enjoying a diet of apples and chicken-flavored cat food. They didn’t mention whether any of that was all covered in cheese.