A fifth of Americans question whether all or most humans are monogamous by nature

While plenty of people set out to find their one true love to spend the rest of their lives with, it turns out a lot of folks don’t think people have it in them to commit to just one person.

A new YouGov poll finds that only 7% of U.S. adults think all humans are monogamous by nature, with another 24% thinking most are, which amounts to only about a third of Americans. On the flip side, 8% think all humans are not monogamous by nature, with another 12% thinking most aren’t monogamous.

The poll also finds that older adults are more likely to say most people have it in them to be monogamous as compared to younger adults.

When it comes to gender, women have men beat when it comes to the ability to stick with only one partner.

Overall, 30% of adults say women are most likely monogamous by nature, as compared to 17% of men. In addition, 18% say men are most likely to not be monogamous by nature, compared to only 8% saying the same about women.