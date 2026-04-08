Poll reveals Americans’ biggest traveling pet peeves

A lot of folks are traveling for spring break, and while vacations can be great, there’s no doubt excitement about a trip can be dampened by other people’s bad behavior. So, what behavior bothers people the most?

A new Talker poll of 2,000 people, commissioned by travel accessory company Cabeau, set out to discover travelers’ biggest pet peeves, and many of them aren’t too shocking.

Overall, the top pet peeve travelers deal with is children who kick seats in front of them on airplanes, something 59% of those polled are annoyed by. Other top pet peeves include ignoring others’ personal space (58%) and talking loudly on speaker phone (58%).

Among the other pet peeves making the list: treating flight attendants, hotel staff and other employees with disrespect (56%); not using headphones when playing audio (50%); hogging the armrest (47%); reclining a seat as far as it can go (42%); and taking your shoes off on public transportation (38%).

And it turns out almost a fifth of people are willing to admit to being guilty of one of the top traveling pet peeves.

While 30% of people say someone falling asleep on a stranger while on a plane bothers them, 18% of people have admitted to doing so in the past.