Give me a break-ing the law: 12 tons of KitKats stolen

The late comedian Mitch Hedberg famously posited that embossing the word “KitKat” onto a candy bar “robs you of chocolate.” Perhaps it was with that in mind that thieves allegedly stole 12 tons of KitKats.

The candy’s official Facebook has published a post reading, “We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland.”

“We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate,” the statement continues. “The good news; there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected.”

If and when the thieves are caught, we’ll see if the defense of “Give me a break!” holds up in court.