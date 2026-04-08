The roo and the radio: Chesney the kangaroo recovered after days on the loose

Garth Brooks famously has friends in low places, but Chesney the kangaroo can reach high places.

Chesney, named after country star Kenny Chesney, escaped from his home at the Sunshine Farm petting zoo in Necedah, Wisconsin, after jumping an 8-foot fence, The Associated Press reports.

The search for Chesney involved heat-sensing drones provided by Colton Johnson, owner of Midwest Aerial Drone Services.

“It almost looked like a dinosaur running through the woods,” Johnson says of tracking Chesney down. “It’s got a long tail, and the way it was moving and hopping, that’s the only way that I can describe it.”

Finally, after three days, Chesney was located and successfully corralled by keeper Debbie Marland and friend Stacy Brereton.

“I do believe he heard our comforting voices, he smelled the familiar smells of home and it just made him feel safe,” Brereton says. “I’m just glad he loves me as much as I love him.”

Chesney has since been reunited at home with his kangaroo buddy, aptly named Kenny. According to Marland, a new mesh top will be installed on the kangaroo enclosure to prevent future escapes.