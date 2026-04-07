Delta joins the growing list of US airlines raising checked bag fees as jet fuel costs soar

April 7, 2026 GNCadm1n Business Comments Off on Delta joins the growing list of US airlines raising checked bag fees as jet fuel costs soar

Delta Air lines is joining a growing list of U.S. carriers raising checked bag fees. The move announced Tuesday comes as higher fuel costs ripple through the airline industry. Most Delta passengers on domestic and short-haul international routes will now pay $45 for the first checked bag and $55 for the second starting on Wednesday. That’s $10 more than before the Iran war started and disrupted global oil supplies. Delta says a third bag will now cost $200 — a $50 increase. United Airlines and JetBlue also raised fees last week. Jet fuel is refined from crude oil and typically ranks as the second-largest expense for airlines after labor.