Delta joins the growing list of US airlines raising checked bag fees as jet fuel costs soar

Delta Air lines is joining a growing list of U.S. carriers raising checked bag fees. The move announced Tuesday comes as higher fuel costs ripple through the airline industry. Most Delta passengers on domestic and short-haul international routes will now pay $45 for the first checked bag and $55 for the second starting on Wednesday. That’s $10 more than before the Iran war started and disrupted global oil supplies. Delta says a third bag will now cost $200 — a $50 increase. United Airlines and JetBlue also raised fees last week. Jet fuel is refined from crude oil and typically ranks as the second-largest expense for airlines after labor.