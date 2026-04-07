BLM March 2026 timber sales bring in nearly $15 million

WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management sold 56.8 million board feet of timber across 1,943 public acres in Oregon for a total of $14,866,455, indicating a strong demand in American lumber manufacturing by exceeding total appraised values by over $5.8 million. This timber will feed local mills and support jobs in local communities.

The Coos Bay District sold the Big Lookout CT timber tract (7.2 million board feet, 265 public acres) to Swanson Group of Roseburg, Ore., for $1,296,773.

The Medford District sold the King Graves timber tract (8.4 million board feet, 422 public acres) to Boise Cascade Wood Products of Willamina, Ore., for $1,086,259.

The Northwest Oregon District sold three tracts to Sierra Pacific Industries of Eugene, Ore.: the Moke Road timber tract (5.8 million board feet, 272 public acres) for $1,351,902; the Log Rolling timber tract (14.7 million board feet, 409 public acres) for $6,187,892; and the Chill Factor timber tract (14.7 million board feet, 416 public acres) for $3,920,782.

The Roseburg District sold the Reston Pieces timber tract (6.1 million board feet, 159 public acres) to Scott Timber Company of Roseburg, Ore., for $1,022,847.

Taking March’s results together with timber sales in January and February, the total amount of revenue generated in the first quarter of 2026 was $25,047,695 from 94.4 million board feet sold.

The BLM manages 58 million acres of forests, including 2.4 million acres in western Oregon of some of the most productive forests in the world, and is committed to supplying a reliable, secure, and resilient domestic supply of timber. BLM forestry supports economic security, reduces risks from wildfire, conserves fish and wildlife habitat, and decreases costs of energy production. Local communities rely on jobs that come from BLM forests, and timber from public land feeds local industry.

Each year, the BLM forestry program’s sales support approximately 2,000 jobs nationally and generate more than $1 billion for local economies.

More than 20 percent of BLM-managed lands are forest and woodland ecosystems. The BLM ensures the health and resilience of these public forest lands as well as the availability of traditional forest products, such as timber. In fiscal year 2025, the BLM offered 301 million board feet of timber under new sales, good neighbor agreements, and stewardship contracts.

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