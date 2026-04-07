4/06 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Goldendale City Council plowed through a busy agenda in just 59 minutes last night. Police Chief Mike Smith reminded drivers that his department is now enforcing the removal of studded tires for the season. And he had some good budget news.

04 07 26 Chief Smith :16 “Another agency actually purchased the same Explorer that we were going to, but they ordered the wrong color. They ordered our color instead of the color they wanted. And they put about $10,000 worth of equipment in there. So we’re actually going to be able to, looks like we’re going to get that vehicle for a lower price, and so that’ll save us quite a bit of money.”

The council approved the 2026-2027 collective bargaining agreement with the Goldendale Police Support Services Association, and two requests for water service connections outside city limits.

They also passed a resolution to amend the city’s personnel policy, aligning longevity and vacation benefits for non-union employees with those of union employees to ensure fairness and aid in retention.

The council debated a request from a tenant in the incubator building for a 50% rent reduction. The budget committee had previously voted to recommend denying the request, and several council members spoke in favor of upholding the existing, signed lease agreement.