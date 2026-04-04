No one outfoxes the Füchse: Trophy stolen from German handball team found in club basement

The mystery of the stolen handball trophy has been solved.

The trophy was originally swiped from Füchse Berlin, a team and reigning champion in the Handball-Bundesliga league, in November. Months later, the trophy has been discovered hidden away in the club office’s basement.

“The thieves had cleverly hidden the championship trophy there, intending to steal it later,” reads a statement from the team. “Publicity likely deterred them, though. The risk of being caught seemed too great even for the would-be thieves. The perpetrator, who is currently in custody, faces a lengthy prison sentence.”

“To be honest, I still can’t quite believe it, but the trophy is back,” adds coach Bob Hanning. “We can all be happy that the tradition is upheld and that the teams that have won it and will win it in the future can hold it again.”