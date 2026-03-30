The Final Four is set as UConn stuns Duke to join Illinois, Arizona and Michigan

The Final Four is set. Illinois will face UConn and Michigan will take on Arizona next Saturday, with the winners squaring off two nights later for the national title. The Arizona-Michigan game is a matchup of top seeds. UConn, after a 19-point comeback for a 73-72 win over Duke, is seeded second and will play No. 3 seed Illinois. Arizona is the early favorite to take the title next Monday night in Indianapolis, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, followed closely by Michigan. The Huskies beat Duke with a 3-pointer from the logo with 0.4 seconds left by Braylon Mullins, who grew up just outside of Indianapolis.

NFL set to begin hiring and training replacement officials, AP sources say

PHOENIX (AP) — The NFL is moving forward with plans to begin hiring and training replacement officials in the next several weeks because negotiations with the referees’ union have been unsuccessful, two people with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the conversations are private. The league and the NFL Referees Association have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement since the summer of 2024. The current CBA expires on May 31. The NFL has increased its offer to a 6.45% annual growth rate in compensation over a six-year labor deal, but the NFLRA wants 10% plus $2.5 million for marketing fees, the people said.

The NBA’s stretch run has arrived. Here’s a look at what’s happening

The NBA stretch run has arrived. Entering Monday, only 9% of the regular season remains to be played. The five teams in each conference that won’t be going to the play-in or the playoffs are already known, so the focus shifts to seeding for the 20 teams still alive. Monday’s slate includes games with tiebreaker and play-in implications, plus a Lakers game without Luka Doncic because of a suspension. Detroit, Boston, Oklahoma City and San Antonio have playoff spots secured.

Tapping, twirling and “T” signs: Sports replays have a language all their own

Every moment of any major sporting event can be dissected in high-definition these days, meaning officials and umpires sometimes seem to be staring at a TV screen to review close calls as much as they’re watching the game. It’s also led to a type of sign language unique to the sports world. There’s the twirling motion with a finger that’s ubiquitous during NBA games when anyone believes their team has been wronged. In the NFL, it’s a red challenge flag thrown by coaches that’s often mimicked by fans. Now Major League Baseball has a new entry to the lexicon: A couple pats on the head for the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System that debuted in regular season games last week.

Connecticut Sun reach deal to sell to Rockets owner for $300 million, move team to Houston in 2027

The Connecticut Sun have reached an agreement to sell the team to Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta for a record $300 million, according to a person familiar with the deal, and will move to Houston in 2027. The WNBA Board of Governors still needs to approve the sale and the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the sale. The team will play in Connecticut for the upcoming season before moving to Houston and becoming the Comets again.

What to know about the 2026 World Cup playoffs

MADRID (AP) — The final six World Cup places will be decided Tuesday with the conclusion of two playoff tournaments that will complete the 48-team lineup. Eight teams from Europe will compete for four spots. The new intercontinental tournament being staged in Mexico will determine the other two places. The biggest ever World Cup is up from 32 teams in Qatar in 2022 and being co-hosted by three nations for the first time. They are the United States, Canada and Mexico. Four-time champion Italy is the standout name in the European playoffs as it tries to avoid missing out on a World Cup for a third consecutive time.

Shelton’s ejection shows technology won’t take the emotions out of ABS reviews

Minnesota manager Derek Shelton got himself ejected in the ninth inning against Baltimore over a pitch review. With one on and one out and Baltimore up by two Sunday, Ryan Helsley’s 3-2 pitch to Minnesota’s Josh Bell was called a ball. Helsley tapped his hat which is the signal for a challenge and then did so again as if to drive the point home. The replay showed the pitch nicking the outside corner, the call was overturned, Bell was out, and Shelton argued. He was eventually thrown out of the game and Baltimore went on to win 8-6. Shelton told reporters afterward he didn’t think Helsley tapped his hat quickly enough.

March Madness: Here’s a storyline to watch about each of the Final Four teams in the men’s field

Arizona, Michigan, UConn and Illinois have reached the Final Four. The Wildcats and Wolverines got there as No. 1 seeds. The Huskies are a No. 2 seed. The Fighting Illini are a No. 3 seed. This is Arizona’s first Final Four in a quarter-century since the days of late coach Lute Olson. Michigan has been humming on offense in four tournament games. UConn is in the Final Four for the third time in four seasons dating to the 2023 and 2024 title runs. Illinois is leading the remaining teams in rebounding margin and defensive shooting percentage.

South Carolina’s Dawn Staley says money is driving transfer portal recruiting talks more than ever

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dawn Staley says conversations with recruits have changed over the past few years, with finances becoming a top point of discussion, especially with players in the transfer portal. The South Carolina coach said Sunday that in the past, she would emphasize getting a college degree when she spoke to potential transfers and recruits. Now, she says money comes up quickly in the conversation, even if it’s not the first thing she wants to talk about. Staley says there’s no reason to continue talking to players who want more money than the school can pay.

St. John’s athletic director says coach Rick Pitino has signed new deal with contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s says Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has signed a new agreement that will keep him under contract with the school through the end of this decade. Pitino was hired in March 2023 and given a six-year contract through 2029. Several outlets, citing anonymous sources, reported Sunday his restructured deal includes an additional year through the 2029-30 season and a raise that will make him the second-highest paid coach in the Big East behind Dan Hurley at UConn. In three seasons with the Red Storm, the 73-year-old Pitino has led a remarkable resurgence, coaching the Johnnies to consecutive Big East regular-season and tournament championships. St. John’s reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament this year for the first time since 1999.