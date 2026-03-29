3/28 Sports Brief

From Tipperary to SEC: Irish rugby player with no football experience commits to South Carolina

LONDON (AP) — Irish rugby player Neff Giwa has never played American football. That will change soon because Giwa, who is 6 feet, 7 1/2 inches tall and weighs 295 pounds, has committed to play at South Carolina as an offensive lineman. The 20-year-old who is also Nigerian selected the Gamecocks over offers from Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Tennessee and Texas. Giwa showed interest in football only a few months ago and linked up with American recruiter Brandon Collier in Germany. Collier brought Giwa on a recent tour of U.S. colleges. A video clip of one of Giwa’s workouts piqued the interest of several schools.

Arizona reaches its first Final Four in 25 years with 79-64 win over Purdue

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Arizona is headed back to the Final Four for the first time in 25 years after the top-seeded Wildcats got 20 points from freshman Koa Peat to beat Purdue 79-64 in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region final. After years of disappointment in March, coach Tommy Lloyd has gotten Arizona back to being a championship contender. The Wildcats showed they can win in almost any style. They used a nearly flawless performance on offense to beat Arkansas in the Sweet 16 and then shut down one of the nation’s most efficient offenses against Purdue.

Illinois powers its way to its first Final Four in 21 years, beating Iowa 71-59

HOUSTON (AP) — Freshman Keaton Wagler scored 25 points and Illinois ended Iowa’s underdog March Madness run by dominating in the frontcourt, beating the Hawkeyes 71-59 to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. This will be the sixth trip to the Final Four for Illinois, which has never won a national title. The Fighting Illinio will face either Duke or UConn next weekend in Indianapolis. The much taller Illini outrebounded Iowa 38-21 in the South Region final. David Mirkovic led the way with 12 rebounds. Wagler was named MVP of the region. Bennett Stirtz scored 24 points for the Hawkeyes, who made an impressive run under first-year coach Ben McCollum.

19-year-old Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes wins Japanese GP for second straight victory

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Italian 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes has won his second consecutive Formula 1 race, taking the Japanese Grand Prix ahead Oscar Piastri of McLaren. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third with George Russell of Mercedes in fourth. McLaren’s Lando Norris was fifth and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari was sixth at the Suzuka circuit in central Japan on a clear, sunny spring afternoon. Antonelli won the first F1 race of his career two weeks ago in China, the second-youngest winner in history. The youngest was Max Verstappen in 2016 at 18.

Replacement officials, kickoffs and other rule changes will be discussed at NFL’s annual meeting

Replacement officials, potential rule changes, artificial intelligence, health and safety issues, international growth and flag football will be among many topics discussed when NFL owners, executives and coaches gather for their annual meeting this week in Arizona. One topic that dominated the conversation this time last year — the tush push — isn’t on the agenda because there is no proposal to eliminate the play even though it was nearly banned in a close vote in 2025. NFC coaches will speak to reporters on Monday, AFC coaches will do so on Tuesday and Commissioner Roger Goodell closes it out.

Less than 2 weeks after his mother’s death, Dominic Smith delivers a historic Braves walk-off

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves designated hitter Dominic Smith’s mother died less than two weeks ago. He said the team has picked him up the last few weeks, and he returned the favor Saturday night. Smith became the first player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam in his debut with a new team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He finished off the Braves’ six-run ninth inning in a 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Smith said the Braves were supportive during spring training.

Geno Auriemma takes aim at the NCAA over the women’s double-regional format in March Madness

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma is ripping the double-regional format being used in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The 12-time national champion coach says it doesn’t make sense for the teams still playing or in efforts to grow the game. Even before taking questions Saturday from reporters, Auriemma brought up attendance, bad shooting percentages and teams having to come to the arena early and late on the same day when taking aim at the format that’s in place for the fourth year. The format is set to continue for at least five more years.

Tiger Woods is facing an uncertain future off the golf course after his DUI arrest in Florida

Tiger Woods is out of jail and headed for more uncertainty. The first step are legal issues stemming from his Friday arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash in Florida. Authorities said they determined he was impaired by medication and Woods was jailed when he refused to take a urine test. The arrest comes at a bad time. Woods is deeply involved in reshaping the PGA Tour. He was days away from deciding whether to be Ryder Cup captain. And he’s scheduled to appear with Masters chairman Fred Ridley on April 5 to celebrate the opening of a golf course project.

Belgium blows out United States 5-2 in World Cup warmup that exposes American defenders

ATLANTA (AP) — Belgium blew out the United States 5-2 in a World Cup warmup that exposed the Americans’ defensive difficulties, rallying from a late first-half deficit on two goals by Dodi Lukébakio and one each from Zeno Debast, Amadou Onana and Charles De Ketelaere. Weston McKennie put the U.S. ahead in the 39th minute with his 12th international goal but Debast and Onana began Belgium’s rally with their first international goals on a frustrating afternoon for Matt Turner, the former No. 1 American goalkeeper who made his first appearance since last June.

Ilia Malinin bounces back from Olympic nightmare with 3rd straight world figure skating title

PRAGUE (AP) — Ilia Malinin reeled off one huge jump after another, and a backflip for good measure, to retain his world championship title for the third year running. Malinin landed five high-scoring quadruple jumps but not his pioneering quad axel, a jump he didn’t attempt at the Olympics. Malinin scored 218.11 in the free skate for a total 329.40 on Saturday, far ahead of silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan on 306.67. Another Japanese skater, Shun Sato, was third on 288.54. Ice dance was the only event at the world championships where the Milan Cortina Olympic champions were competing and France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron added a world title to their collection.