ODVA Hosting Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony March 30, 2026

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will host its annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, in the ODVA Auditorium (700 Summer Street NE) in Salem.

This event will honor and recognize the service and sacrifices of Oregon’s Vietnam-era veterans and will include a commemorative program and historical displays.

Seating in the auditorium is limited and available on a first-come basis. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on ODVA’s Facebook page to ensure broader access for those unable to attend in person.

To watch the ceremony live, visit www.facebook.com/odvavet. The livestream will also be posted to YouTube following the event.

All veterans, families, and the public are invited to join in recognizing and honoring Oregon’s Vietnam veterans.

About Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day was established in Oregon in 2011 to recognize the service and sacrifice of Vietnam-era veterans. March 30 marks the United States withdrawal of combat troops from Vietnam.

Today, nearly 90,000 Vietnam-era veterans call Oregon home, representing the largest portion of our state’s veteran population. For many of the men and women who served, returning home was not met with the recognition or gratitude from a grateful nation – rather they were blamed, jeered, and their service largely ignored because of the political and social divide that conflict existed within.

This day exists to acknowledge that history, promote the healing for our nation and service members, and to offer a long-overdue welcome home. Below is the full proclamation for Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

2026 Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Proclamation