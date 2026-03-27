City of The Dalles Westside Interceptor PH 2 Stage 2 TCP

Starting March 30th, Webber St between W 2nd St and River Road will be closed. All through access to the Port area will need to be from the North end of River Rd. In addition, W 1st St will remain closed to the Oregon Cherry Growers main entrance to facilitate the installation of the sanitary and storm lines. This closure will be in effect 24/7 for an estimated duration of 12 weeks.

Access to businesses along W 1st St will be permitted from Bargeway Road; UPS, Oregon Equipment Co, Pepsi, Dalles Transfer Station and The Dalles Public Works Building.

Access to NORCOR and Insitu along Webber will be maintained throughout the closure.

Attached is the traffic control plan outlining the closure, please plan and use alternative routes as thru traffic on Webber between W 2nd St and River Road will be closed along with access to Union.

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we construct these City of The Dalles Improvements. If you have any questions, please reach our main office and ask for Jeff or Bill who can provide further information.

Sincerely,

Jeff Pettenger

Crestline Construction Company, LLC