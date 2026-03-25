3/24 Sports Brief

North Carolina parts ways with men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis after 5 seasons

North Carolina has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis after five seasons leading the tradition-rich program. The school announced the decision Tuesday night, saying it had made “a leadership change” to end Davis’ tenure as successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. That run featured multiple high points, but also wild swings of results. The final blow was Thursday’s first-round loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels blew a 19-point lead for the biggest first-round comeback in tournament history.

The NFL proposes contingencies for replacement refs in hopes of avoiding another ‘Fail Mary’

The NFL is preparing for the possibility of replacement officials in the 2026 season, proposing a rule change for one season that would allow the replay center in New York to correct any “clear and obvious” mistakes by on-field officials in case of a work stoppage. The competition committee released its proposed rule changes for next season, including some small tweaks to the kickoff rule and allowing the replay center to eject players for flagrant acts on plays that were not penalized on the field. The changes will be considered by the owners at next week’s league meetings and would need to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 teams.

Tiger Woods returns at TGL and can’t stop LA from winning SoFi Cup

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods returned to some form of competition in the TGL final. He couldn’t do anything about Los Angeles making three straight eagles to close out Match 2 and win the best-of-3 series to capture the SoFi Cup. Woods was playing for the first time in more than a year. He ruptured his Achilles tendon last March and had a seventh back surgery in October that kept him out of the game indoors and outdoors. His full swing was fine. But he missed a 3-foot par putt that gave LA the lead and momentum and it was over quickly.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s overall lead under threat from Emma Aicher in final ski race of the season

HAFJELL, Norway (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s attempt at a record-tying sixth women’s overall World Cup skiing title is under threat from Emma Aicher after the American standout placed 17th and her emerging German rival was third in the first run of a giant slalom. Shiffrin needs to finish in the top 15 to secure the title in the final race of the season while Aicher needs to win the race and hope that Shiffrin finishes outside of the top 15. Shiffrin led Aicher by 85 points entering the race. Wins are worth 100 points. The 22-year-old Aicher has never won a World Cup giant slalom. Shiffrin is aiming to match Austrian downhill great Annemarie Moser-Pröll for the women’s World Cup record of six overall titles.

Players like Cunningham should have award eligibility, NBPA says in push for 65-game rule change

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham’s eligibility for individual honors such as a spot on the All-NBA team is in some doubt because of the 65-game rule for such awards. The players’ association said Tuesday that shouldn’t be the case. The National Basketball Players Association said it wants to see the rule that it agreed to through collective bargaining be amended. Cunningham has appeared in 61 games this season. He is expected to miss several more games while recovering from a collapsed lung. If he misses too many, he’ll fall short of the 65-game threshold.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant shut down for the season due to elbow injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies ruled out Ja Morant for the season because of a UCL sprain in his left elbow. The Grizzlies said Tuesday night that Morant would need a platelet-rich plasma injection to aid with the healing. The Grizzlies expected Morant to make a full recovery in time for next season. Morant sprained his elbow in late January after he had just missed two weeks because of calf soreness. He played in only 20 games this season for the Grizzlies and averaged 19.5 points, the lowest since his second season in the league.

Oilers’ Connor McDavid has 401 career goals, but insists scoring doesn’t come easy to him

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Connor McDavid reached 400 career goals but the Edmonton Oilers star says scoring still does not come easily to him. On Tuesday night, he scored twice in a 5-2 win over Utah and has 401 for his career. He says he works at shooting more and treats it as a focus point. Teammate Jack Roslovic reacted with disbelief and said the Oilers follow McDavid’s example. McDavid’s 39th goal of the season put Edmonton ahead in the second period. He added an empty-net goal late. Coach Kris Knoblauch praised McDavid’s shot and determination.

Soccer fans launch complaint over World Cup ticket prices to European Commission

Soccer fans have launched a formal complaint with the European Commission against FIFA over World Cup ticket prices. Football Supporters Europe say it has joined with consumer group Euroconsumers to allege that soccer’s world governing body has abused its position to impose excessive prices. FSE already accused FIFA of a “monumental betrayal” in December when tickets were put on general sale ranging from $140 for the cheapest group games to $8,680 for the final. The cheapest tickets for the final are $4,185. But all prices are subject to change as FIFA is employing dynamic pricing for the first time at the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Going big: High-major programs using size to their advantage to maul mid-majors in March Madness

The NCAA Tournament is down to a Sweet 16 void of mid-majors for the second straight season. NIL and the transfer portal have played significant roles in the recent downturn in March Madness upsets. Being a bully has also helped. One of the biggest advantages power-conference programs have over mid-majors is their heft, and they’ve been throwing it around a lot more. Michigan has 7-foot-4 Aday Mara roaming the paint. Arizona likes to get the ball to 7-2 Motiejus Krivas early in games to force opponents to make decisions. Illinois has the biggest team in the country, anchored by twins Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic.

76ers’ Paul George apologizes for flunking drug test, ready to return for late-season playoff push

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Paul George declined to get into the specifics of his failed drug test that landed him a 25-game suspension. George says he is mentally and physically ready to help the Philadelphia 76ers with their playoff push over the last 10 games of the season. George will play for the Sixers on Wednesday night against Chicago. George was suspended in late January for violating the terms of the NBA’s anti-drug program. He said Tuesday that his choice to take a banned substance was connected to a mental health issue that developed because of an offseason knee injury that limited his production this season.