3/24 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Here are three takeaways from yesterday’s Klickitat County Commission meeting. Commissioners approved adding a citizen access portal to the SmartGov computer program used by the county after negotiating the price down from $25,000 to $10,000. Planning Director Scott Edelman described some of the features:

“The biggest benefit, I think, is communication with customers, with the applicant’s ability to apply online, to go online and see the status of your permit, to find out when your permit is expiring. There’s a lot of ways we can communicate a lot better. We can shoot off emails letting people know permits are going to expire. I think there’s going to be a lot of ways that this will be beneficial, rather than somebody having to call in and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on with my permit?'”

Building Director Lynn Ward returned from a conference with building directors from other states, and she shared the impression the professionals from elsewhere had about Washington’s energy policy:

“They were from like Colorado, Utah. They were like, ‘Washington energy code is insane.'” And they said ‘If we were asked to teach that class, we wouldn’t have gotten on the airplane.'”

She warned of increased problems to come with the latest statewide building code standards set to go into effect in 2027.

“Next year when we adopt the 24 code, we will have no choice but to fully enforce the energy code portion, because they are going to start auditing, and if there is a jurisdiction is not following it, they may assess fines.”

The new code carries requirements that will increase costs, including mandated use of R-60 installation in attics, which is 17 to 22 inches thick She said some small attics just don’t have the needed space, and some groups claim that too much insulation can impede air circulation and lead to mold.

And drivers should be aware that a couple roads in the county will have new lower speed limits, following a publlc hearing yesterday. Klickitat County Engineer Seth Scarola said the new lower limits will apply to all of Counts Road and parts of Hill Road.