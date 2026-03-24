WDFW urges shellfish harvesters to follow rules, support sustainability as state clam, mussel, and oyster seasons get underway

OLYMPIA, WA – The return of daytime low tides brings opportunities for recreational clam, mussel, and oyster gathering across hundreds of Washington’s public beaches now open or soon reopening for harvesting.

With so many options, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) encourages shellfish gatherers to visit less popular public beaches to spread out harvest pressure, which has increased in recent years.

Public shellfishing beaches on Puget Sound, Hood Canal, Willapa Bay, and other marine areas can be found using the online “Find a beach” search tool at the bottom of the Department’s clam, mussel, and oyster harvest webpage.

“From easy-access sites to those you can reach by boat or on foot, there’s an adventure for everyone,” said Chris Eardley, WDFW’s Puget Sound shellfish policy coordinator. “Seeking less-visited beaches, avoiding obviously busy sites, having a backup plan, and visiting on less popular weekdays all help reduce impacts to Washington’s valuable shellfish beaches.”

New rules are in effect for the 2026 season to conserve shellfish populations, address harvest effort increases, and promote sustainable shellfish gathering.

Some public beaches have longer, shorter, or shifted seasons as part of WDFW’s annual season-setting process.

The cockle minimum harvest size is 2 1/2 inches. This allows more cockles to reach reproductive age, supporting long-term sustainability.

The geoduck daily limit is one. This supports species resilience, especially in vulnerable intertidal zone populations, as geoduck beds are slow to recover.

These changes followed a public comment period, including a Feb. 24 virtual hearing. The rules apply to all state waters, including non-razor clam harvest on coastal beaches.

Notable 2026 adjustments include season extensions at several beaches in Hood Canal and the Strait of Juan de Fuca, shifts to different months at Purdy Spit and Twanoh State Park, season reductions at Wolfe Property/Shine Tidelands and Fort Flagler state parks, and a season closure at Penrose Point State Park.

Last year, WDFW closed recreational shellfish gathering at Wolfe Property/Shine Tidelands earlier than scheduled due to high harvest pressure and poor regulatory compliance. High turnout also led to park facility and beach damage at Penrose Point.

The Department urges shellfish harvesters to correctly identify species (PDF), adhere to daily limits, leave oyster shells on the beach, and refill dig holes to help prevent damaging habitat and killing clams. They should also avoid parking unsafely or illegally, such as along busy roadways.

“WDFW staff work incredibly hard to monitor shellfish populations, track harvest, seed beaches, educate harvesters on best practices and rules, and provide as much sustainable opportunity as possible,” Eardley said. “Washington’s population is growing, more people are discovering the joys of shellfish harvesting, and environmental factors like climate effects are influencing shellfish numbers. Facing these challenges, we ask for help conserving these natural resources for shellfish gatherers to enjoy for years to come.”

A valid shellfish/seaweed or combination fishing license is required. Licenses are available online including in the MyWDFW mobile app, at license dealers statewide, and at WDFW regional offices.

Refer to WDFW’s webpage for information on state resource management, shellfishing tips, and bivalve shellfish identification (PDF). The 2026 recreational Puget Sound clam, mussel, and oyster season guide (PDF) and best clam and oyster harvest tides (PDF) are also available.

Review the Washington State Department of Health shellfish safety map for biotoxin- or pollution-related closures and advisories. Water quality conditions change quickly; check the map the day you plan to harvest.

Most state recreational harvest regulations do not extend to shellfish harvest on private tidelands for personal use. Treaty tribes also reserve rights in treaties to harvest shellfish on most tidelands and beaches. More information is available on the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission website.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.